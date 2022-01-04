Join Mickey and his friends at Disney On Ice presents Mickey’s Search Party, an adventure filled with world-class skating, high-flying acrobatics and unexpected stunts! Explore the colorful spirit realm of Coco, sail away with Moana, see Belle in the sky as the enchanted chandelier comes to life, and sing-along with Elsa. Make memories during Aladdin, Toy Story and The Little Mermaid as the search party becomes an all-out celebration!
When: Feb. 10-13, 2022
Where: Target Center
Purchase tickets at: http://www.axs.com/series/13374/disney-on-ice-presents-mickey-s-search-party-target-center-tickets?skin=targetcenter