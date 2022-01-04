MANKATO, Minn. (WCCO) — The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating a fatal crash on Highway 169 in Mankato Tuesday.
Early in the afternoon, the state patrol reported that the crash occurred on southbound Highway 169 at Riverfront Drive.
The southbound lanes are closed and a detour has been established.
According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation, the highway is closed between Highway 14 in North Mankato and 207th Military Road near Skyline. It’s expected to be closed into the mid-afternoon.
