MANKATO, Minn. (WCCO) — A Lake Crystal woman is dead after a head-on crash with a semi-truck late Tuesday morning in Mankato.
The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened on Highway 169 at Riverfront Drive at about 11:28 a.m. The victim, 59-year-old Michelle Marie Beier, was traveling in the wrong direction on the highway when she collided with the southbound semi.
The semi driver, a 59-year-old man from St. Cloud, was not hurt.
The crash closed down a stretch of the highway for hours. The state patrol is investigating.