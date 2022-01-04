CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
MANKATO, Minn. (WCCO) — A Lake Crystal woman is dead after a head-on crash with a semi-truck late Tuesday morning in Mankato.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened on Highway 169 at Riverfront Drive at about 11:28 a.m. The victim, 59-year-old Michelle Marie Beier, was traveling in the wrong direction on the highway when she collided with the southbound semi.

(credit: MnDOT)

The semi driver, a 59-year-old man from St. Cloud, was not hurt.

The crash closed down a stretch of the highway for hours. The state patrol is investigating.