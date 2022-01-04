ROCHESTER, Minn. (WCCO) — Mayo Clinic now confirms it fired 700 employees Tuesday who did not comply with its policy to get vaccinated against COVID-19 by Monday.
The dismissed employees make up about 1% of Mayo’s 73,000 workforce. Officials say while it’s sad to lose valuable employees, it’s essential to keep patients, the workforce, visitors and communities safe.
People released Tuesday can return to Mayo Clinic for future job openings if they get vaccinated.