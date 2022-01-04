Stay Informed: WCCO Weather App | Live Radars | Weather Page
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — We’ll enjoy above-average warmth Tuesday, followed by a lengthy snow storm.
WCCO Meteorologist Riley O’Connor says the Twin Cities could hit 30 degrees Tuesday, which will feature cloudy skies and the potential for a few flurries.
Light snow will likely start to fall north of Interstate 94 around 5 p.m. It should reach the Twin Cities by 7 p.m.
The snow will continue through midday Wednesday before tapering off. The Twin Cities may have between 1 to 3 inches of snow by lunch time Wednesday. Higher totals of 2 to 4 inches could happen north of the I-94 corridor. Southern Minnesota should only get about an inch.
Winds will kick up as the snow system exits — 20 to 25 mph with higher gusts from the northwest — so there will be a lot of blowing snow. The Wednesday morning commute might be tricky. It will settle down later in the evening.
Temps will cool fall Wednesday, and Thursday could feature a subzero high. We’ll warm up again over the weekend, and there’s another chance of snow Saturday.