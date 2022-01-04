MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A semi-trailer truck has overturned on Interstate 35W in the Twin Cities, causing a traffic backup.
Minnesota Department of Transportation traffic cameras show the overturned semi on the southbound part of the interstate near Hennepin Avenue in Minneapolis.
Major backup on southbound 35W due to a semi crash near Hennepin Ave. MnDOT reporting about 25 minute delays. @WCCO pic.twitter.com/8njGRrKMrq
— Nick Streiff (@nickstreiff) January 4, 2022
As of 9 a.m., the semi is blocking several lanes and appears to be a Fedex truck. Vehicles are being detoured around the semi in single file.
MnDOT is reporting about 25 minutes of delay, so motorists should expect delays if they are traveling this area.