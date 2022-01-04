CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
Filed Under:Hennepin Avenue, Interstate 35W, Overturned Semi, Traffic Alert

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A semi-trailer truck has overturned on Interstate 35W in the Twin Cities, causing a traffic backup.

Minnesota Department of Transportation traffic cameras show the overturned semi on the southbound part of the interstate near Hennepin Avenue in Minneapolis.

As of 9 a.m., the semi is blocking several lanes and appears to be a Fedex truck. Vehicles are being detoured around the semi in single file.

(credit: MnDOT)

MnDOT is reporting about 25 minutes of delay, so motorists should expect delays if they are traveling this area.