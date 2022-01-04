Monster Energy AMA Supercross is the most competitive and highest-profile off-road motorcycle racing championship on the planet. Founded in America and sanctioned by the American Motorcyclist Association (AMA) since 1974. Over 17 weeks and a million-dollar All-Star Race, Supercross attracts some of the largest and most impressive crowds inside the most recognizable and prestigious stadiums in North America to race in front of nearly one million live fans and broadcast to millions more worldwide.
When: Feb. 19, 2022
Where: U.S. Bank Stadium
Purchase tickets at: https://www.ticketmaster.com/monster-energy-supercross-tickets/artist/821673?venueId=49284&brand=mesupercross