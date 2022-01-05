Minneapolis Pledges To Minimize Use Of Salt On Snowy RoadsThe problem is the salt flows into storm drains, lakes and groundwater. It can be harmful to fish, plants and pets taking a walk outside. Switching salt for something else while the snow sticks around can help.

MN WEATHER: Snow, Strong Winds Make For Messy Evening CommuteSnow-covered roads and strong winds made for a messy morning commute Wednesday in parts of Minnesota. According to WCCO meteorologists, the lingering gusty conditions will also likely be a problem for the evening commute, as the light snow will blow drift onto the roads in the Twin Cities and Greater Minnesota.

How To Prep Your Car For Bitter Cold TemperaturesAt Bobby and Steve’s Auto World in Eden Prairie, there’s surge in demand for car check-ups ahead of a bitter cold temperatures in the forecast for Wednesday and Saturday.

'Be Prepared’: Several Hospitalized With Frostbite Over Weekend In Twin CitiesMore than a dozen people in the Twin Cities were hospitalized with frostbite injuries as the bitter weather settled in over the weekend.

With Lingering Subzero Temps, How To Protect Your Home From Pipe Bursts"Don’t overuse space heaters and don’t take torches to your pipes to warm them up, that’s just asking for trouble,” firefighter Mike Wallace said.