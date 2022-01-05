Closings/Delays:Some schools have canceled or delayed classes Wednesday. Check the latest.
By WCCO-TV Staff
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Gopher women’s basketball team will be without its head coach Thursday against Rutgers after Lindsay Whalen had an emergency appendectomy.

The University of Minnesota said Whalen’s surgery was successful and she is recovering. In her stead, Carly Thibault-DuDonis, the associate head coach, will lead the team.

The school said it will provide a status update on Whalen before Sunday’s game against Maryland.

Whalen is in her fourth year of coaching at her alma mater. The Gophers are 7-7 this season.