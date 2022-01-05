Originally published on Jan. 4, 2022
ROCHESTER, Minn. (WCCO) — Mayo Clinic now confirms it fired 700 employees Tuesday who did not comply with its policy to get vaccinated against COVID-19 by Monday.
The dismissed employees make up about 1% of Mayo’s 73,000 workforce. Officials say while it’s sad to lose valuable employees, it’s essential to keep patients, the workforce, visitors and communities safe.
MORE: Mayo Clinic Doctor Argues Booster Shots Can Help Amid Spiking Omicron COVID Cases
People released Tuesday can return to Mayo Clinic for future job openings if they get vaccinated.
More On WCCO.com:
- MN WEATHER: Snow, Heavy Winds Impacting Wednesday Morning Commute
- Warrant: Hennepin Co. Sheriff Hutchinson Claimed ‘Cab Driver’ Was Behind Wheel After DWI Rollover
- Millions Have Quit Their Jobs During The ‘Great Resignation’; But Where Are The Workers Going?
- George Floyd’s 4-Year-Old Niece Shot In Houston On New Year’s Day