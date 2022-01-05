Stay Informed: WCCO Weather App | Live Radars | Weather Page

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Snow-covered roads and blowing winds will make for a messy morning commute in parts of Minnesota Wednesday.

Take it slow this morning. Snow and blowing snow making it a tricky and slick commute #MNwx @WCCO pic.twitter.com/XYyFEAgXI6 — Riley O'Connor (@RileyOConnorwx) January 5, 2022

The snowfall that moved in overnight has been light, but the precipitation coupled with high winds will make it dangerous in some areas, creating zero-percent visibility.

A widespread winter weather advisory is in effect through 3 p.m. Wednesday for most of Minnesota. Blizzard warnings are in effect in northwestern and western Minnesota, as well as the southeast corner of the state. These are the areas where the winds will be the strongest — with gusts of more than 45 mph at times.

SCHOOL CLOSINGS: Check school closings and delays

The system should taper off by Wednesday afternoon and be out of the state entirely by 10 or 11 p.m. As of 6:45 a.m. Wednesday, the National Weather Service had recorded about half an inch of snow at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.

By the time the storm moves out, the metro could see between 2 to 4 inches of snow; northern Minnesota between 3 to 5 inches; and southern Minnesota between 1 and 2 inches. The southwest corner of the state may only see up to an inch or so by Wednesday evening.

Temperatures will be warmest in the morning hours Wednesday, hovering in the low teens in the Twin Cities. The mercury will gradually drop after that.

We’re then in for a frigid couple days, as Thursday will feature subzero highs across much of the state, and Friday’s high will only be around 8 degrees in the metro. We’ll warm up to the high 20s Saturday, then drop back down to about 10 degrees Sunday.

Temperatures will keep up this yo-yo act through the first half of next week, but then temps will rise closer to average, with highs in the low 20s.