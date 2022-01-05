Stay Informed: WCCO Weather App | Live Radars | Weather Page | School Closings & Delays

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Wednesday’s snow storm wasn’t a massive one in terms of snow totals, but it was a nasty one due to the strong winds that kicked powder all over the place, according to WCCO Meteorologist Chris Shaffer.

The Twin Cities got between 3 to 4 inches of snow. Duluth saw up to 6.5 inches; Grand Rapids got 4.3 inches, as did Maple Grove; Brainerd saw 3.5 inches; Bemidji got 3 inches; and St. Cloud saw just over 2 inches.

The Minnesota State Patrol says between 6 p.m. Tuesday and 9 p.m. Wednesday, troopers responded to 389 crashes statewide and 348 vehicles off-road or spun-out. In those crashes, two people were killed, one person was seriously hurt and 29 others suffered minor injuries.

Temperatures are starting to drop like a rock, and combined with the continued presence of heavy winds, almost the entire state is under a wind chill advisory overnight.

It will feel close to minus-30 to minus-40 degrees across much of Minnesota, especially in the west and north. The metro will feel closer to minus-18 degrees by 8 a.m. Thursday. Frostbite can attack exposed skin in under 30 minutes in these conditions.

The metro will top out at zero degrees Thursday, while most of the state will experience subzero, single-digit highs. Shaffer says the winds will finally settle down Thursday night, but that’s when the coldest air arrives. Places like Fargo, Bemidji, Brainerd and St. Cloud will have lows in the minus-20s, while the metro will bottom out around minus-18. Expect more wind chill advisories and warnings.

The metro will only get up to 6 degrees Friday, but we’ll warm up to nearly 30 degrees Saturday before dropping back down to single-digit highs for Sunday and Monday. Next Tuesday and Wednesday should be back to near average, with highs in the low 20s.