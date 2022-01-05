ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Authorities say a passenger in an allegedly stolen vehicle died when the driver crashed while fleeing in St. Paul Tuesday night.
The Minnesota State Patrol said the driver was exiting southbound Highway 61 at Bailey Road just after 8 p.m. when he crashed at the top of the ramp.
One of his passengers, 54-year-old Brenda Schaaf, was killed in the crash. The state patrol said she was not wearing a seat belt.
The 31-year-old Columbia Heights man driving the allegedly stolen vehicle was taken to Regions Hospital, but is expected to survive. Another passenger, a 35-year-old woman from Minneapolis, was also hospitalized with injuries that were not life-threatening.
