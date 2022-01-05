MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two Hennepin County Commissioners have joined the calls for Sheriff Dave Hutchinson to resign following his drunk driving conviction last month.

Hutchinson admitted to drinking before rolling his county-owned SUV on the early morning of Dec. 8 in Alexandria after leaving a Minnesota Sheriff’s Association conference. His blood-alcohol content was almost twice the legal limit, and investigators say Hutchinson repeatedly denied being behind the wheel in the hours after the crash.

District 2 Commissioner Irene Fernando said on Twitter Wednesday that she sent a letter to the sheriff urging him to resign, calling his actions “egregious,” and saying “his comments since the crash are unjustifiable.”

“The only way to maintain the dignity of the Sheriff’s office and to show respect for the laws you are sworn to uphold is to resign immediately,” Fernando wrote.

In her letter, Fernando cited last month’s WCCO interview with the sheriff, where reporter Jennifer Mayerle asked him if he had ever driven drunk before the morning he crashed.

“Everyone has at some point,” Hutchinson said to Mayerle.

Fernando said the sheriff’s comment “harmfully normalizes dangerous behavior, and it disrespects the approximately 120 Minnesotan families who lost a loved one to alcohol-related crashes in 2021.”

The commissioner also said she spoke with Hutchinson on the phone several days after the crash, urging him to take a leave of absence and seek treatment.

“You strongly disagreed, and since you are an elected official, I do not have the authority to place you on leave,” Fernando wrote.

District 1 Commissioner Jeffrey Lunde, the county’s chair of public safety, announced Wednesday night that he’s “in agreement” with Fernando.

“With the current tense climate around public safety, an incident like this involving the head public safety official of Hennepin County needs to be addressed,” Lunde wrote in a statement. “Trust needs to be earned, and I know that accountability is central to building and maintaining this trust.”

Sheriff Hutchinson also told Mayerle in last month’s interview that he doesn’t plan on resigning, and he will seek re-election.

Minnesota State Sen. Omar Fateh also called for Hutchinson’s resignation last month, saying in part “I believe in second chances when it comes to chemical dependency, but the path to redemption requires accountability.”

Hutchinson was convicted of fourth-degree DWI last month, and agreed as part of his plea deal to undergo random drug and alcohol testing. He’s also forbidden from drinking alcohol and getting any driving violations. He told Mayerle last month that he has stopped drinking.