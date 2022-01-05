MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A St. Paul landlord says he almost died after he was assaulted while attempting to get some stolen vehicles towed out of his parking lot.
In a post on Nextdoor, Dale Howey says he was helping a tow truck driver remove two stolen vehicles from his lot in the area of 24th Street and Garfield Avenue when three young men approached. According to a police report, the incident happened during the early morning hours of New Year’s Eve.
Howey says he was “sucker punched” by two of the men and kicked repeatedly in the face until the tow truck driver stepped in.
“The tow truck driver saved my life,” he wrote. “From the video, they had no intent on stopping the kicking until I was hamburger. Almost died. Not yet. HCMC saved my heart from stopping.”
Howey says the men were using his lot for short term stolen vehicle parking.
WCCO reached out to police, who confirmed that they’re investigating the case.
More On WCCO.com:
- MN WEATHER: Snow, Heavy Winds Impacting Wednesday Morning Commute
- Warrant: Hennepin Co. Sheriff Hutchinson Claimed ‘Cab Driver’ Was Behind Wheel After DWI Rollover
- Millions Have Quit Their Jobs During The ‘Great Resignation’; But Where Are The Workers Going?
- George Floyd’s 4-Year-Old Niece Shot In Houston On New Year’s Day