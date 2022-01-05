MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer says quarterback Kirk Cousins is back with the team and will start on Sunday against the Chicago Bears.

Cousins was placed on the COVID-19 reserve list late last week and missed Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers. The Vikings, quarterbacked by Sean Mannion, lost that game 37-10.

Cousins said he had “mild symptoms” and watched the game on TV with his play sheet in hand.

The team officially activated Cousins from the reserve list Wednesday.

With the playoffs officially out of reach, the Vikings have nothing to play for but pride on Sunday. Still, Zimmer said Wednesday he plans to his starters against the Bears.

“You only get so many opportunities,” Cousins said of playing in the final game. “When you only get 17 guaranteed opportunities you don’t ever take one for granted.

In the Vikings’ 17-9 win over the Bears in week 15, Cousins completed just 12 of 24 passes for 87 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.

With the Vikings’ future very much up in the air, Cousins was asked Wednesday about whether he expects to be in Minnesota next year, or even beyond.

“Certainly want to be a Minnesota Vikings for the rest of my career,” he said.

The Vikings placed five players — including three starting offensive lineman — on the COVID-19 reserve Monday, but Zimmer said he expects all of them to return to the team before Sunday’s game.