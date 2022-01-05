ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — The Wild’s top two prospects will make their NHL debuts this week.

The team announced this week it has recalled forwards Matt Boldy and Marco Rossi from the Iowa Wild.

“I was surprised as a reaction, because you’re dreaming of that callup,” Rossi said. “You never know when the call-up’s going to come.”

Boldy was the Wild’s top draft pick in the 2019 draft, while Rossi was the first-round pick a year later.

Rossi leads the Iowa Wild this season in assists and is third in goals. Boldy has 10 points in 10 games.

Boldy and Rossi will make their first NHL appearances Thursday against the Boston Bruins, about 30 miles from where Boldy grew up.

“That’ll be awesome, just adds another element to it having all my friends and family there,” Boldy said. “It’s going to be a cool night for sure, it being in Boston’s even cooler.”

Rossi said his mom and dad will also be at the game, along with some friends.

Head coach Dean Evason said the Wild wouldn’t have called the pair up if they didn’t think they were ready for the NHL.

“They’re going to be Minnesota Wild hockey players, right?” Evason said. “Why not now?”