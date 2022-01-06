CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Authorities are seeking the public’s help in locating a burglary suspect who shot and killed a dog inside a St. Paul home Wednesday.

According to the Minnesota BCA, the incident occurred at a house on the 2000 block of Margaret Street around 9:45 a.m. The resident returned home from work and noticed a broken window, along with dried blood throughout the home. Shortly after, the resident found their golden retriever deceased on the basement floor.

“Through further investigation, it was discovered that the dog had been shot by the suspect,” the BCA said in a release.

The suspect broke in with a shovel and stole an AR-15 rifle from the house, and silver bars valued at over $7,600.

Surveillance pictures of the suspect have been released, with authorities saying the suspect has a tattoo on the top right of his hand and left side of his face.

Anyone who can identify the suspect is asked to contact St. Paul Police Sgt. Lynette Cherry at lynette.cherry@ci.stpaul.mn.us.