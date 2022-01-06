SUPERIOR, Wis. (WCCO) — Fire crews are working to bring a large warehouse fire under control Thursday morning.
The CBS affiliate in the area reports that the fire is on Superior, Wisconsin’s North End district, in the vicinity of Blatnik Bridge.
A camera in the area shows a significant amount of smoke in the air above the warehouse.
CBS 3 Duluth reports that drivers are being directed to use the Bong Bridge to get around the fire, thought police say that the Blatnik Bridge has been reopened.
It’s not yet clear what sparked the fire.