COLLEGEVILLE, Minn. (WCCO) — Two Minnesota colleges are taking new steps to try and keep COVID-19 infection rates low on campus.
The College of Saint Benedict and Saint John’s University say they will require booster shots for students and employees starting March 1.
“The recent emergence of the Omicron variant further emphasizes the importance of vaccination, boosters, and prevention efforts needed to protect against COVID-19,” the schools said in a release.
After students return from winter break next week, there will be a testing requirement, with some exceptions.
The schools will also continue to require masks indoors and on transportation for all students, employees and visitors, regardless of vaccination status.