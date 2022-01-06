Originally published Jan. 5, 2022

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minneapolis landlord says he was attempting to have multiple stolen vehicles towed from a lot behind his property when a group of individuals attacked him.

Dale Howey manages 11 properties throughout the Twin Cities, and says last week, residents at the Green Rock Apartments, located at 2440 Harriet Avenue in Minneapolis, reported cars illegally parked in the back lot. Howey says it was later learned the cars had been reported stolen.

“There was one without plates,” Howey said. “That raised a flag.”

Minneapolis landlord Dale Howey says he was attempting to have stolen cars towed from his property last week when a group of teens claiming the cars were their attacked him. He was hospitalized with a concussion, cracked skull, broken cheekbone and broken eye socket. @WCCO pic.twitter.com/0cxYnTDoO1 — Adam Duxter (@AdamDuxter) January 5, 2022

On Dec. 30, he notified a towing company the cars needed to be moved. Around 1:30 a.m. on Dec 31, he says a group approached him.

“They said ‘Hey man, that’s our car!'” Howey said. “I said it’s listed as stolen, and it’s being towed… One guy comes up and puts his phone right in my face, and I swatted it out of the way and the other guy clocks me.”

Howey says he woke up one hour later at Hennepin County Medical Center with a concussion, three-inch staples in his skull, a broken cheekbone and a broken eye socket.

“They were out for blood,” Howey said. “They knew what they were doing. They set me up.”

Minneapolis police spokesperson Garrett Parten confirmed police are actively searching for two males involved in the assault.

“(The police are) working on beginning of December cases,” Howey said. “Cases that are more serious than mine.”

While he recovers from his injuries, he says he doesn’t want what happened to him to happen to someone else.

“These kids obviously have an axe to grind, it’s not with me. I’m trying to make things better for everybody,” he said.