MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Mel Reeves, a longtime activist in the Twin Cities, died Thursday due to complications from COVID-19. He was 64 years old.

The Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder, where Reeves was the community editor, announced his death, saying that Reeves was a “true champion of the underdog with a heart for social justice.”

“He had an infectious personality and passion for life,” the publication said, in a statement, adding that Reeves was a loving father, grandfather, friend, journalist, and a “soldier in the army for justice.”

Just last week, Reeves spoke to WCCO-TV while in the hospital. At that time, he was getting better. However, his condition later worsened and he ended up in the ICU. He died Thursday morning.

When talking with WCCO’s Reg Chapman, he encouraged people in the Black community to get vaccinated. He says he didn’t initially because of an issue with blood clots.

“I get it because of our history medically in this country, but we have people of color, you know, who helped develop some of these vaccines,” he said.

He added: “This thing is serious. Folks got to take this serious, people are literally dying.”

Since 1981, Reeves has worked for change in the Twin Cities, focusing on police accountability, education reform and social justice. For decades, he wrote about participating in protest movements in the Spokesman-Recorder.

Online tributes filled social media as news of Reeves’ death spread in the Twin Cities. Among when was a statement from Gov. Tim Walz.

“Mel Reeves left a remarkable legacy,” the governor wrote. “As a journalist, civil rights activist, and community leader, he informed and inspired generations of Minnesotans. I’m terribly sorry to hear of his passing. Gwen and I will keep his loved ones in our prayers.”

Hennepin County Commissioner Angela Conley also posted on Twitter, saying that she and her office in District 4 were devastated by the news of his death.

“He had a tremendous impact in our district through his civil and human rights activism and brilliant writing for the Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder,” she wrote. “Now an ancestor, may he rest in power.”