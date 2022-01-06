MN WEATHER: Widespread Wind Chill Advisories Overnight ThursdayThe entirety of Minnesota is under either a wind chill advisory or warning Thursday night due to dangerously low temperatures.

Minneapolis Public Schools Cancel After-School Activities Thursday Due To Bus Driver Shortage, WeatherMinneapolis Public Schools say they have canceled all student after-school activities on Thursday due to sub-zero temperatures and bus driver shortages.

In Just 8 Minutes, Teen Suffers 1st-Degree Frostbite Outside NHL Winter ClassicOn New Year’s Day, it went down as the coldest NHL Winter Classic yet. Lamawn Siul, 18, enjoyed one of the best views in Target Field as one of the members of Vocal Essence, the Twin Cities youth group that performed the national anthem.

Minneapolis Asks Residents To Cut Down On Salt For Snow And Ice To Protect EnvironmentThe problem is the salt flows into storm drains, lakes and groundwater. It can be harmful to fish, plants and pets taking a walk outside. Switching salt for something else while the snow sticks around can help.

How To Prep Your Car For Bitter Cold TemperaturesAt Bobby and Steve’s Auto World in Eden Prairie, there’s surge in demand for car check-ups ahead of a bitter cold temperatures in the forecast for Wednesday and Saturday.