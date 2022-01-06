MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis Public Schools say they have canceled all student after-school activities on Thursday due to sub-zero temperatures and bus driver shortages.
Due to the recent rise in COVID-19 cases, the district said it had to drop 15 bus routes on Thursday morning. Families were notified through robocalls and text messages.
The school held classes in person, but all student after-school activities, including all Early Childhood Family Education classes, were canceled.
Spokesperson Crystina Lugo-Beach said that by canceling activities, the district eliminated “double routes,” where drivers take students home after school and then take others home following after-school activities.
MPS says it expects the bus driver shortage to continue throughout the rest of the year.
MPS says transportation to senior athletics will continue, and Minneapolis Kids and adult evening Community Education classes will continue as scheduled unless otherwise arranged by a teacher.
School on Friday will be in-person, Lugo-Beach said.
