MN WEATHER: Widespread Wind Chill Advisories ThursdayFar western Minnesota is under a wind chill warning until 3 p.m., while the rest of the state is under a wind chill advisory.

In Just 8 Minutes, Teen Suffers 1st-Degree Frostbite Outside NHL Winter ClassicOn New Year’s Day, it went down as the coldest NHL Winter Classic yet. Lamawn Siul, 18, enjoyed one of the best views in Target Field as one of the members of Vocal Essence, the Twin Cities youth group that performed the national anthem.

Minneapolis Public Schools Cancel After-School Activities Thursday Due To WeatherMinneapolis Public Schools has announced that they will be canceling all student after-school activities on Thursday due to expected sub-zero temperatures Thursday.

Minneapolis Asks Residents To Cut Down On Salt For Snow And Ice To Protect EnvironmentThe problem is the salt flows into storm drains, lakes and groundwater. It can be harmful to fish, plants and pets taking a walk outside. Switching salt for something else while the snow sticks around can help.

How To Prep Your Car For Bitter Cold TemperaturesAt Bobby and Steve’s Auto World in Eden Prairie, there’s surge in demand for car check-ups ahead of a bitter cold temperatures in the forecast for Wednesday and Saturday.