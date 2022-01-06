MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis police say a suspect stole a vehicle with a 3-month-old child inside Thursday morning.
According to police, the incident occurred near the 3300 block of University Avenue Southeast at around 11:11 a.m. There, a mother stopped at a convenience store and left the vehicle running with the baby inside.
As the mother was entering the store, an adult suspect got in the running vehicle and took off with the child still inside.
“Reports indicate the suspect struck at least two vehicles while driving,” police said.
RELATED: How Technology Can Help Police Track Down Stolen Vehicles
Less than 10 minutes later, the vehicle was located on the 20 block of 30th Avenue Southeast. The suspect had fled, but the child was still safe in the vehicle.
Police say the suspect was later located and arrested.