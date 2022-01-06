MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police say a man tried to ram his pick-up truck into a Minneapolis fire station Thursday night to attack a woman inside who was being protected by firefighters.
Officers were called to the Minneapolis Fire Department’s Station 8 on the 2700 block of Blaisdell Avenue at about 7:16 p.m. on a report of a man trying to drive inside. They arrived to find firefighters physically detaining a man.
A woman said she was trying to get away from the man “who refused to stop following her,” and she ran to nearby firefighters for help.
Police say the man drove up to the station, and firefighters stood outside between his truck and the woman to protect her. After he refused to heed their commands to leave, and he started driving slowly towards the woman, firefighters opened the station’s bay doors to get inside.
The man then tried to ram through the bi-fold door and breach the station, but his truck got stuck. Firefighters then popped his tires, disabled the truck and held the man until police arrived.
He was taken to Hennepin County Jail, and is expected to be charged with assault. No one was hurt, and the fire station is still open and operational Thursday night.