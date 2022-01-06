Millions Have Quit Their Jobs During The 'Great Resignation'; But Where Are The Workers Going?According to the latest jobs report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, 4.5 million people quit their jobs in November. Many of them work in the hospitality or health care industries. During the same month, 6.7 million people were hired.

What Happens To Unclaimed Lottery Winnings? How Much Is Left Behind In Minnesota?If you didn't win the Powerball jackpot, you might want check other lottery tickets you own. That’s because millions of dollars in winnings go unclaimed in Minnesota each year.

What Is The Ideal At-Home Temperature Right Now?Our furnaces are getting their money's worth this week as temperatures hover around or well below zero degrees.