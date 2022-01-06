MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A winning Powerball jackpot ticket was sold in Wisconsin.
It’s not the only winning ticket, though. Winning numbers also showed up on a ticket purchased in California.
The $632 million dollar jackpot is the seventh-biggest in Powerball history.
It’s unclear if each ticket was purchased by one person or more than one.
A 7-Eleven in Sacramento sold one of the tickets. In Wisconsin, it’s unclear who purchased the winning ticket, or where they bought it.
When it comes to Powerball winnings, Wisconsin is a lucky state. This is at least the 19th winner for the state since 1992.