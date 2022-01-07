MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities say a suspect has stolen a vehicle with a 1-year-old baby boy inside Friday evening.
The child’s name is Rayray Powell and he is described as having black hair and black eyes. He was wearing a grey T-shirt, black pants and white shoes.
The owner of the vehicle says it is a white 2008 Buick Enclave with Minnesota license plates HTH-234.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 immediately.
