MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in the Twin Cities say a 1-year-old boy was found safe Friday night about two hours after an Amber Alert was issued.
BREAKING: Muhammad Abdul-Ahad from Minneapolis violence intervention confirms police were able to locate the one year old safe. #WCCO @WCCO pic.twitter.com/jClwj5MzHs
The Brooklyn Park Police Department told Minneapolis investigators that they found the baby boy.
The Minneapolis Police Department says officers responded to a report of a stolen vehicle with a child inside near Bloomington Avenue and Lake Street around 3:30 p.m.
Police say the vehicle was last seen going eastbound on Lake Street.
There’s been no word on if anyone has been arrested.