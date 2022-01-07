AMBER ALERT:Police say the 1-year-old child has been found safe and reunited with his mother.
By WCCO-TV Staff
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in the Twin Cities say a 1-year-old boy was found safe Friday night about two hours after an Amber Alert was issued.

The Brooklyn Park Police Department told Minneapolis investigators that they found the baby boy.

The Minneapolis Police Department says officers responded to a report of a stolen vehicle with a child inside near Bloomington Avenue and Lake Street around 3:30 p.m.

Police say the vehicle was last seen going eastbound on Lake Street.

There’s been no word on if anyone has been arrested.