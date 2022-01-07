MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – There’s a new place to get vaccinated for COVID-19 in Minnesota. On Sunday, a new community vaccination site opens in Oakdale, offering first and second doses to Minnesotans 5 and older, and booster doses to Minnesotans 12 and older.
The clinic will be at Inwood Oaks in Oakdale, on the 400 block of Inwood Avenue North, and it will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays, and from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays.
The CDC recently gave the green light for everyone 12 and older to get a booster dose.
"Vaccinating our children against COVID-19 and ensuring everyone who is eligible gets a booster when they are due are important steps all Minnesotans should take to protect against COVID-19 and the Omicron variant," Gov. Tim Walz said. "We have built a reliable network of options for Minnesotans to access the vaccine, and this is yet another free opportunity to get your family vaccinated. This site in Oakdale further strengthens that network to give more Minnesotans access to shots in their communities."
Meanwhile, the state’s newest COVID-19 testing site opens Friday. It’s at the National Guard Armory in Anoka.
Another site will open in Cottage Grove next week. Appointments are recommended. And, as a reminder, you can always order a free, at-home saliva test online.
Health officials on Thursday reported a seven-day average positivity rate of 14.6% as of the end of December, a figure not seen since the thick of the fall 2020 wave of COVID-19. At the peak of the fall 2020 wave, the seven-day average positivity rate hit 14.8%; second to the 15.5% positivity rate reported in late April of 2020. Any data point above 10% is considered “high risk.”