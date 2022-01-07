CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) —  Authorities say a dead body was found in a burned vehicle in south Minneapolis Wednesday morning.

The Houston County Sheriff’s Office says deputies received a report of a burned vehicle with possible human remains inside at Beaver Creek Valley State Park in Caledonia, Minnesota, around 7:23 a.m.

Deputies on the scene confirmed there was a dead body inside the vehicle, according to the release. The vehicle was completely destroyed.

The Sheriff’s Office says they have not been able to identify the remains.

Authorities are investigating the incident.

