MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — If you’re heading outside Friday morning, you’ll need multiple layers. Windchill alerts continue into the mid-morning hours.
The WCCO Weather Team says the windchill alerts – with feels-like temps at -30 to -50 degrees – will end at 10 a.m. The west and northwest region has windchill warnings, while the rest of the state is in a windchill advisory.
The silver lining is that Friday is at least a bit less windy than Thursday, and a warmup will begin during the latter portion of the day. A high of 7 degrees in the Twin Cities won’t be seen until the evening.
There’s a chance of some snowfall after 8 p.m. with the area north of Interstate 94 most likely to see some flakes. Snowfall totals aren’t expected to be significant.
Saturday warms up to nearly 30 degrees, but winds will make it feel less warm.
Temps dip back down into the single digits Sunday and Monday, with sunny conditions. Next Tuesday and Wednesday should be back to near average, with highs in the low 20s.