Melissa Jaeger, Hy-Vee registered dietitian, shared this recipe for Sticky Citrus Salmon with WCCO Mid-Morning viewers.
Sticky Citrus Salmon with Lemon Salsa
Serves 4
Ingredients
Hy-Vee nonstick cooking spray
4 Meyer lemons, divided
2 tbsp fresh Meyer lemon juice
½ shallot, thinly sliced
1/3 cup Gustare Vita olive oil
2 tbsp finely chopped fresh parsley
1 tbsp finely chopped fresh mint, plus additional for garnish
1 tbsp finely chopped fresh rosemary
½ tsp Hy-Vee black pepper
¼ tsp kosher salt
½ cup Culinary Tours lemongrass tamarind sauce
¼ cup packed Hy-Vee dark brown sugar
6 cloves garlic, minced
4 (4-oz.) Hy-Vee Seafood fresh skinless Atlantic salmon filets, ¾-in. thick
Directions
1. Place oven rack 6 inches from heat. Preheat broiler to high. Line a large rimmed baking pan with foil. Lightly spray foil with nonstick spray; set aside.
2. For salsa, peel 2 lemons. Cut peel from 1 lemon into thin strips for garnish; set aside. Finely chop remaining lemon peel. Cut segments from both peeled lemons into a medium bowl. Stir in chopped lemon peel, lemon juice, shallot, olive oil, parsley, 1 tablespoon mint, rosemary, pepper and salt; set aside.
3. For glaze, combine tamarind sauce, brown sugar and garlic in a small saucepan. Cook over medium heat just until it begins to boil; remove from heat.
4. Pat salmon dry with paper towels. Place in prepared baking pan, tucking under thin edges of salmon if necessary. Brush with glaze.
5. Broil salmon for 7 to 8 minutes or until salmon flakes easily with a fork (145°F) and sauce on salmon begins to caramelize.
6. To serve, slice remaining 2 lemons and arrange on serving platter. Place salmon on lemon slices and top with lemon salsa. Garnish with reserved lemon peel strips and additional fresh mint, if desired.