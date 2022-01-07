MN WEATHER: Windchill Alerts Continue Into Friday MorningIf you’re heading outside Friday morning, you’ll need multiple layers. Windchill alerts continue into the mid-morning hours.

Cheap & Easy Home Heating Fixes To Save You MoneyWhen it gets this cold, it's tempting to crank up the heat. But with energy bills on the rise, you may want to consider ways to make your space more efficient.

MN WEATHER: Dangerous Wind Chills Help Create Coldest Night So Far This YearThe entirety of Minnesota is under either a wind chill advisory or warning Thursday night due to dangerously low temperatures.

Minneapolis Public Schools Cancel After-School Activities Thursday Due To Bus Driver Shortage, WeatherMinneapolis Public Schools say they have canceled all student after-school activities on Thursday due to sub-zero temperatures and bus driver shortages.

In Just 8 Minutes, Teen Suffers 1st-Degree Frostbite Outside NHL Winter ClassicOn New Year’s Day, it went down as the coldest NHL Winter Classic yet. Lamawn Siul, 18, enjoyed one of the best views in Target Field as one of the members of Vocal Essence, the Twin Cities youth group that performed the national anthem.