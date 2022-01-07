ST. PAUL (WCCO) — The Minnesota Wild’s Kirill Kaprizov is out for Saturday following an upper body injury sustained in the team’s match against the Boston Bruins.
According to the NHL, the injury happened when he was hit along the boards by Trent Frederic, after getting his skates tangled with Matt Grzelcyk’s.
Wild coach Dean Evason said that he’s “definitely out” for Saturday against the Washington Capitals.
“He’s seeing the docs, getting looked at here,” Evason said. “We hope for the best case scenario.”
Evason said the team’s got some time off before their Jan. 14 game, and hopes Kaprizov heals up by then.
“You’ve got a guy as gritty and determined as he is, if he can’t play, then no we’re not optimistic at all,” Evason said. “Like I said, the nice thing is we’ve got a week to heal up. Hopefully it’s not serious and he can — it’s serious enough that he’s not going to play tomorrow — but hopefully it’s not more serious than that that he misses more time than that.
Kaprizov currently leads Minnesota with 40 points — from 14 goals and 26 assists — in 32 games this season.