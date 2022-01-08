MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 28-year-old Minneapolis man has been charged in connection to a drive-by shooting in August outside of Wally’s Foods.

Dantrell Deon Johnson, 28, was charged in Hennepin County with one count of drive-by shooting.

According to the complaint, the day after prominent gang member Prince Martin, formerly Prince Hinton, was shot and killed in Minneapolis, there were four separate gang-related retaliatory shooting incidents.

One of the shootings took place at roughly 5:45 p.m. on Aug. 8, outside of Wally’s Foods, a spot associated by the Minneapolis police with the “Lowz” gang association. The victim was struck once in the back and taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. The car that drove away was a dark blue van, with a front license plate hanging off of it.

That same day, members of the “Highs” association of gangs were gathered in the parking lot at Winner’s Gas Station, mourning Martin’s death.

The dark-colored van was parked nearby Winner’s Gas station, according to the complaint. Surveillance video shows Johnson getting into the driver’s seat, and another man getting into the passenger side of the car. They started driving south on Lyndale Avenue at roughly 5:35 p.m., the complaint says.

Eight minutes later, the car was seen on video pulling up to the victim. The other man allegedly pointed a gun and shot the victim, the complaint states. Surveillance video then shows Johnson and the other man drive back and make their way to Martin’s memorial at Winner’s Gas Station.

According to the complaint, Johnson was stopped at a traffic stop on Aug. 13, driving the same van. Johnson confirmed that it was his vehicle.

He is currently in custody, as he was indicted for murder in the first degree.

The drive-by shooting charge carries a maximum 10 year sentence.