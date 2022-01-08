SOUTH ST.PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — The South St. Paul Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a boxer that was kenneled in the back of a van when it was stolen Saturday morning.
READ MORE: 'We're Here 24/7': Minneapolis Firefighters Take Down Assault Suspect
Police say the vehicle is a silver 2013 Chrysler Town & County with Illinois license plates AH26052.
“As history has shown us many vehicles stolen during the cold weather months are used for transportation and then dumped,” the department said. “We are asking you to take look outside and up and down your block.”
The owner, Michelle Cramblett Baker, shared on Facebook that her van was stolen in front of the Envision Hotel Saturday morning.READ MORE: Nearly 2 Dozen Minnesota Priests Test Positive For COVID-19
Baker says there is a “large cash reward” for anyone with information leading to the recovery of her dog, Jasper.
Authorities ask anyone with information to call 911.MORE NEWS: 'Weather Was Just About Perfect': Warm Weather Brings Minnesotan's Outside Saturday