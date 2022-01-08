MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — If you’re still searching for a new year’s resolution, there’s a new local shop that has a few ideas for you.

The Zero(ish) company, a zero waste shop and “refillery” in Minneapolis, is helping people cut down on what they put in the trash.

“We just start pumping it in and we’ll just use this plastic container for as long as plastic lives, which is forever,” said customer, Paul Thompson refilling his dish soap container.

“It’s just a whole lifestyle of reusing and rethinking how we consume things,” Thompson said.

“We definitely have people who walk in like ‘I’ve never been in a store like this’,” said Kate Marnach, who runs the Zero(ish) company, a place where people can refill shampoo, deodorant, detergent or dish soap.

With less packaging and fewer chemicals, the store gives customers the potential to save long-term costs.

“Zero(ish) came from just the idea that we don’t have to be perfect,” Marnach said.

Her shop is a treasure trove of clever ideas.

“I always tell people to just look at their own trash that they create,” Marnach said. “I stopped buying paper towels and switched to reusable rags and that was all I did at first.”

“It’s not switching everything all at once, it’s once you run out of the product, is there a replacement?” said customer Rachel Stocker.

“Let’s simplify, let’s do things that are good for our body and really good for our community, and our planet,” Thompson said.

