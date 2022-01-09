CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
FRIDLEY, Minn. (WCCO) — Students in Fridley will go back to online learning starting Monday.

“This change is due to COVID-related absences that are affecting student attendance, classroom staffing and bus transportation,” Fridley Public Schools said in a statement.

Last week, the state’s health department reported the highest average rolling positivity rate since the start of the pandemic, at 15.6%.

Also last week, two schools in the Robbinsdale district shifted to distance learning. Armstrong High School and Sandburg Middle School plan to return to in-person learning after Jan. 17.