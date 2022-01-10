Title: Director of Creative Services and Community Outreach
Department: Creative Services
JOB DESCRIPTION:
WCCO is looking for an innovative, creative and an extraordinary leader ready to push the business of media marketing and management forward. You must be versatile and can institute a creative vision that will establish efficient strategies for brand development and visual execution. Serve as a lead ambassador internally and externally for the brand by taking ownership of an aggressive multi-platform strategic marketing and community plan and its results.
PRIMARY ACCOUNTABILITIES:
- Oversee and manage WCCO’s brand, marketing, Graphics, and promotional efforts across all platforms.
- Establish and showcase creative content that will grow and retain audiences across all media distribution outlets.
- Build and lead a team of high performing and inspiring creatives who are empowered to deliver excellence and collaborate with Department Heads and grow WCCO’s outreach in the community.
CORE COMPETENCIES:
- Proven leadership capabilities with a track record of successfully recruiting, retaining, and teaching staff.
- Lead the direction and supervision of all marketing messages, scripts, spots, campaigns, events and other creative with an understanding of strategic media planning and media buying.
- Collaborate with the research department to understand viewer insights and translate those insights into creative strategies that entertain, enlighten, and engage our audience.
- Oversee the production and scheduling of promotion including brand image campaigns, daily news promotions, tent pole events, sales client commercials, syndicated, local and network programming priorities.
REQUIREMENTS & EDUCATION:
Outstanding people skills. Must work well with General Manager, and all Department Heads to position the station brand and execute ideas. Must have prior management experience; be results-oriented, creative, and adept at multi-tasking.
- Preferred Bachelor’s degree in Mass Media, Communications, Marketing, or Advertising.
- Preferred 3-5 years market experience in management, promotion, and production.
