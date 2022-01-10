MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Omicron surge means at least one show won’t go on at Minnesota’s most renowned theater.
Late Monday afternoon, the Guthrie Theater announced it canceled its production of “Destiny of Desire,” which was originally set to open at the end of April.
Meanwhile, performances of “A Raisin in the Sun” will be pushed back to late spring. That show was supposed to start this week, but the production suffered COVID-19 cases among cast members.
Ticketholders will be contacted by the Guthrie’s box office to further discuss these changes.