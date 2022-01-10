SOUTH ST.PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — An Illinois woman says her missing show dog has been found two days after he was stolen along with her van outside a South St. Paul hotel.
Michelle Cramblett Baker posted to Facebook early Monday evening that Jasper was found alive, and is “very cold and hungry.” The dog was kenneled in the back of a minivan when it was stolen Saturday morning outside of the Envision Hotel near Doug Woog Arena.
She says her silver 2013 Chrysler Town & County van was “dumped on [Rose Avenue East and Greenbrier Street] Saturday morning in St. Paul.” She added that police had interviewed the suspect, who told investigators “he did not know the dog was in the van.”
The South St. Paul Police Department, who released an image of a person of interest Monday afternoon, told WCCO they will provide more information on this case Tuesday.
Cramblett Baker said Sunday on Facebook that she is offering a “large cash reward” for Jasper’s return.
“Keep the van! Keep my purse! Please please please return my dog to a safe place!!!” Cramblett Baker wrote.
She and Jasper were in the Twin Cities for the Land O’ Lakes Kennel Club Dog Show at the Saint Paul RiverCentre.