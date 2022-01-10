Stay Informed: WCCO Weather App | Live Radars | School Closings/Delays | More
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — After a dangerously cold start to the new year, a big warm-up is on the way.
Heavy winds will roll out by Monday evening, and a warming trend kicks in the late evening into Tuesday. It will get up to 29 degrees in the metro by the afternoon, and stay in the high 20s to low 30s through the weekend.
The warmest day of the week is expected to be Thursday, where the Twin Cities could reach 32 degrees.
The next chance for snowfall is Friday, with 2 to 5 inches possible in parts.
Temperatures will cool again for the weekend and the beginning of next week.