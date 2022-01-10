Stay Informed: WCCO Weather App | Live Radars | Weather Page | School Closings & Delays
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — We’ll deal with more dangerous cold Monday — but a big warm-up is just around the corner.
WCCO Meteorologist Lisa Meadows says a wind chill warning is in place in northern Minnesota through 10 a.m. Monday, where feel-like temperatures will be around minus 45 degrees.
Central Minnesota, the Twin Cities and southeastern Minnesota will be under a wind chill advisory, with feel-like temps closer to minus 30 in the overnight and morning. Exposed skin is susceptible to frostbite within 10 minutes in these conditions.
The entire state dealt with subzero lows overnight, with most parts of the state in the double digits. All but northern Minnesota will have above-zero highs for Monday, with the metro topping out at 2 degrees. The southwest corner of the state will enjoy highs in the teens.
Heavy winds will roll out by Monday evening, and after another subzero overnight, a warming trend kicks in Tuesday. It will get up to 30 degrees in the metro, and stay in the 30s through the weekend.
The next chance for snowfall is Friday, and that weekend will be slightly cooler.