HIBISCUS “MOCK-SCOW” MULE
Build in Collins glass, with ice:
– 2.0 oz. Seedlip Citrus (non-alcoholic spirit)
– .75 oz. Hibiscus Tea Syrup
– .50 oz. Fresh Lime Juice
– Top with Q Ginger Beer
– Garnish: Lime Wheel
Hibiscus Tea Syrup:
– Steep 2-3 bags of hibiscus tea in 1 cup water.
– Combine 1 cup of sugar into brewed tea until dissolved.
– Allow to cool before serving.
SOBER SAILOR
– 1.0 oz. Caramelized Pineapple Syrup
– 1.0 oz. Fresh Lemon Juice
– 3-5 mint leaves
Shake ingredients, double strain into Collins glass with ice. Top with Q Ginger Beer. Garnish with lemon wheel and mint sprig.
Caramelized Pineapple Syrup:
– Slice whole pineapple into rings (removing rind) and grill until marks form.
– Blend grilled pineapple with 1 cup of water in blender or food processor.
– Strain blended pineapple mixture through a Chinois (or fine strainer).
– Combine extracted pineapple juice with equal parts sugar until dissolved.
– Allow to cool before serving.