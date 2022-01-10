MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Becker County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for an 82-year-old man who went missing over the weekend.
According to the sheriff’s office, James Mulari was last seen in the Park Rapids area around 5:30 p.m. Sunday. He has not returned to his home in the rural Ogema area.
Mulari is described as 5-foot-5 and 250 pounds. He was last seen wearing a red flannel button-up long sleeve shirt, gray T-shirt and black pants.
He was driving a red 2019 Subaru Outback with the Minnesota license plate No. DWM637.
Anyone who sees a vehicle or man fitting the description is asked to call the Becker County Sheriff’s Office at 218-847-2661 or their local law enforcement agency.