SOUTH ST.PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Police have released an image of a person of interest in the car theft and kidnapping of a show dog last weekend in South St. Paul.
The dog, a Boxer named Jasper, was kenneled in the back of a minivan when it was stolen Saturday morning outside of the Envision Hotel near Doug Woog Arena. The vehicle is a silver 2013 Chrysler Town & County with Illinois license plates AH26052.
Michelle Cramblett Baker, Jasper’s owner, is offering a “large cash reward” for his return.
“Keep the van! Keep my purse! Please please please return my dog to a safe place!!!” wrote Cramblett Baker in a Facebook post Sunday.
She and Jasper were in the Twin Cities for the Land O’ Lakes Kennel Club Dog Show at the Saint Paul RiverCentre.
Police want anyone who knows the man in the photo or has information on this case to call 651-554-3311.