MN WEATHER: January Thaw Starts Tuesday; Widespread Snow Possible FridayAfter a dangerously cold start to the new year, a big warm-up is on the way.

Cold Weather, COVID Cause Mpls. Schools To Move To Distance Learning MondayMinneapolis Public Schools will move to online learning Monday and close all of its building, citing cold weather and COVID-19 as reasons for the shift.

Work Stacks Up At Twin Cities Body Shops Amid Subzero Cold SnapIt wasn't immediately clear if it was just ice on the roads or possibly some black ice issues as well, but either way body shops are very busy as of late. From crashes to cars that won't start, demand for help is high.

MN WEATHER: Windchill Alerts Continue Into Friday MorningIf you’re heading outside Friday morning, you’ll need multiple layers. Windchill alerts continue into the mid-morning hours.

Cheap & Easy Home Heating Fixes To Save You MoneyWhen it gets this cold, it's tempting to crank up the heat. But with energy bills on the rise, you may want to consider ways to make your space more efficient.