MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Since the Vikings will be watching the playoffs from home, it’s time for the team and its fans to start looking to the future.
Now that the 2021-2022 NFL regular season has wrapped up, the Vikings’ first-round draft pick and 2022 opponents are set.
The Vikings will pick 12th in the draft, which is scheduled to start April 28. That’s the highest they’ve picked since 2015, when they took cornerback Trae Waynes at 11.
The Vikings have had the 12th pick twice before. In 1973, they took running back Chuck Foreman, who has the third-most yards and second-most touchdowns by a runner in team history. In 2011, they selected quarterback Christian Ponder out of Florida State. In 38 games with the team, he threw for 6,658 yards, 38 touchdowns and 36 interceptions.
Though the schedule is not yet set in stone, the Vikings know who they’ll be playing next season. Here’s the list:
- Home games: Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers, Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Arizona Cardinals, New York Jets, New England Patriots and Indianapolis Colts
- Road games: Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Football Team, New Orleans Saints, Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins
The Vikings finished the season 8-9, second in the NFC North. CBS Sports reports the team is likely to fire head coach Mike Zimmer as soon as this week.