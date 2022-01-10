ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — The woman killed in St. Paul’s first homicide of 2022 has been identified.
The Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victim as 48-year-old Tina M. McCombs of St. Paul. According to police, McCombs was fatally stabbed Sunday afternoon on the 100 block of Larpenteur Avenue West.
Police say a 38-year-old suspect was found outside a couple of miles away from the scene. He was taken to Regions Hospital for cold exposure before being booked into jail.
On Facebook, McCombs’ son wrote that Sunday was the worst day of his life.
“My brothers and I are going to stay strong for you, mama,” Lewis McCaleb IV wrote. “I’m so sorry I wasn’t there to help.”
McCaleb, who goes by the name Lewiee Blaze, spoke to WCCO last summer. He was part of a group of young people working to curb the increase in violence in the Twin Cities.
McCombs’ death marked the first homicide in St. Paul this year. Last year, the capital city saw 38 homicides, an all-time record.