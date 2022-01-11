MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Clyde Bellecourt, the co-founder of the Twin Cities-based American Indian Movement, has died at 85 years old, according to Associated Press.

Bellecourt’s wife, Peggy Bellecourt, confirmed his death, which she said was due to cancer.

Clyde Bellecourt founded AIM along with Dennis Banks and others in the late-1960s, fighting for the civil rights of Native Americans, including systemic issues of poverty and discrimination.

The group would lead a string of major national protests in the 1970s, including a 71-day occupation in 1973 of Wounded Knee, South Dakota, to highlight corruption on the reservation and federal injustices against Indians.

There have been remembrances pouring out on social media platforms, dedicated to the prominent native leader.

Sad to hear that elder Clyde Bellecourt has started his journey. The history of AIM is hard, and I had my share of run-ins with Clyde, but there's no doubt that much of my much of my experience as a native kid in Minneapolis was shaped by his life-long commitment to our people. — ashley fairbanks (@ziibiing) January 11, 2022

Rest in power, Neegawnwaywidung, Clyde Bellecourt. You were a real one. https://t.co/Lgve1kL6sn pic.twitter.com/RCT3rAVD1i — Nick Estes (@nickwestes) January 11, 2022

Much will be said about Neegon-we-waywedon also known by Clyde Bellecourt, one of the founders of the American Indian Movement. And as we reflect on your impact on our people's way of life I want to say chi-miigwech as you journey home. Rest in power. pic.twitter.com/AH8ztG4MmI — Manilan Houle (@ManilanH) January 11, 2022

