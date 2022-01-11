CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Clyde Bellecourt, the co-founder of the Twin Cities-based American Indian Movement, has died at 85 years old, according to Associated Press.

Bellecourt’s wife, Peggy Bellecourt, confirmed his death, which she said was due to cancer.

Clyde Bellecourt founded AIM along with Dennis Banks and others in the late-1960s, fighting for the civil rights of Native Americans, including systemic issues of poverty and discrimination.

The group would lead a string of major national protests in the 1970s, including a 71-day occupation in 1973 of Wounded Knee, South Dakota, to highlight corruption on the reservation and federal injustices against Indians.

There have been remembrances pouring out on social media platforms, dedicated to the prominent native leader.

